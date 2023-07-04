Open Menu

SU To Conduct LLB Examination Of Failure Candidates From 11 July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:35 PM

SU to conduct LLB examination of failure candidates from 11 July

The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh has announced the Examination schedule for LLB Part-I-II-III annual examinations 2022. For failure candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh has announced the Examination schedule for LLB Part-I-II-III annual examinations 2022. For failure candidates.

In his announcement, the controller Shahid Hussain Larik said that examinations for only failing students of LLB Part I, II and III would start on 11 July 2023 (Tuesday).

In this connection, an examination centre had been established in Dr. N.A Baloch Model School/College Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad while a complete examination schedule had been sent to all affiliated colleges.

