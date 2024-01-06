SU To Conduct LLB First Semester Exam Form 16 Jan
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has announced it will conduct first semester examination of 5 years degree programme of LLB (Hons) in its affiliated public and private law colleges from 16th January.
According to a circular issued by Controller Semester Examination on Saturday, the time table and schedule of the examination will be communicated to the affiliated colleges in stipulated time.