SU to conduct LLB first semester exam form 16 Jan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has announced it will conduct first semester examination of 5 years degree programme of LLB (Hons) in its affiliated public and private law colleges from 16th January.

According to a circular issued by Controller Semester Examination on Saturday, the time table and schedule of the examination will be communicated to the affiliated colleges in stipulated time.