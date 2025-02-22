Open Menu

SU To Conduct MPhil, PhD Entry Test On Feb 23

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

SU to conduct MPhil, PhD entry test on Feb 23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has scheduled the pre entrance rest for admissions to MPhil and PhD programs for February 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM sharp.

A total of 838 candidates for both the programs will appear for the test across various disciplines.

The test will be conducted at different institutes and faculties, including Institute of Physics (Physics & Botany MPhil, PhD), Faculty of Engineering & Technology (All disciplines MPhil, PhD), Institute of Commerce & Management (Commerce MPhil, PhD), business Administration (MPhil) and Pharmacy (all disciplines) and English Linguistics MPhil and PhD, all other disciplines at the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science (IMCS).

The University of Sindh has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent testing process. Candidates have been advised to reach their designated test centers on time and bring their original CNIC and admit cards.

