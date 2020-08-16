UrduPoint.com
SU To Conduct Online First Semester Examinations From Aug 17

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

SU to conduct online first semester examinations from Aug 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to conduct online first semester examinations from August 17 at all campuses.

In this connection, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Sunday arranged an live interactive session at the facebook page of Bureau of STAG in order to give final touches to arrangements.

Besides the university students, the Registrar Ameer Ali Abro, Director Bureau of STAG Dr. Sumera Umrani and Dr. QAC Dr. Altaf Nizamani attended the session and discussed, guided and resolved the issues to be faced during online semester examinations being conducted first ever in view of COVID-19 situation.

The Vice Chancellor in his comments said that due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the academic activities were stopped in order to save the precious lives of the students, however, it was the university management which introduced online classes and now conducting online semester examinations with a view to save the academic session of the university students, He on the occasion highly praised the cooperation from all stakeholders including Syndicate and Academic Council of the varsity for which made the university management able to introduce online classes and semester examinations.

