SU to conduct pre entry test for bachelor degree programmes admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The management of the University of Sindh will conduct the first phase of the pre-entry test for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes on October 2023 at its Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

According to a university spokesman, a total of 9,200 candidates hailing from 16 different districts will participate in the first phase of the pre entry test.

The university management will conduct the first phase with participation of the candidates from Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushahroferoz, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sajawal, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Thatta districts, the spokesman informed adding that the admit cards have been dispatched to the candidates by their email addresses, ensuring they receive the necessary documentation via their provided email addresses, facilitating their participation in the first-phase test.