SU To Conduct Pre-entry Test From Jan 2

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that the pre-entry test for admissions in four departments for the academic year 2024 will be conducted from 2nd to 3rd January 2024.

According to a circular issued by Director Admissions Dr.

Ayaz Keerio pre-entry test for admissions in Fine Arts, Communication Design, Textile Design and Arts History will be held on 2nd and 3rd January 2024.

He further informed that only those candidates who have selected four departments for admissions and secured at least 30% marks in the pre-entry test could appear in pre-entry.

