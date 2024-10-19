SU to conduct second phase of entry test on Oct 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The candidates from 14 districts of Sindh, besides those from other provinces, will appear in the pre-entry test for admission to the bachelor's degree programs being offered by Sindh University.

The varsity’s spokesman informed here on Saturday that the second phase of the test will be held on October 20, 2024, in which 13000 candidates will appear.

He informed the candidates from Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi division, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur Mirs, Larkana, Matiari, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts would appear in the test on day one.

