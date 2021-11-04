UrduPoint.com

SU To Conduct Second Phase Of Pre-entry Test On Nov. 7

SU to conduct second phase of pre-entry test on Nov. 7

The management of University of Sindh (SU) has decided to conduct second phase of pre-entry test for admissions in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme for the academic year 2022 on November 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh (SU) has decided to conduct second phase of pre-entry test for admissions in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme for the academic year 2022 on November 7.

Earlier, the university management had scheduled two days for conducting second phase of the pre-entry test but now the same test would be carried out only on November 7, in which 8343 candidates will appear.

Out of 8343 candidates, 6531 male and 1647 female candidates will take part in the pre-entry test for admission in 57 disciplines of the Bachelor Degree Programme.

According to the Director Admissions, a total number of 165 candidates who failed to appear in the pre-entry test in the first phase and submitted applications with request to allow them to sit in the second phase test, have also been allowed while their seat numbers will remain the same that were allotted to them earlier.

He informed that forms of 187 candidates were rejected for non-payment of required admission processing fee i.e. Rs. 2500 and non-submission of required documents in time.

The Directorate of Admissions will remain open on Saturday from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm for conducting the test, he informed.

