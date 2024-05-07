Open Menu

SU To Conduct Semester Examinations From May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced that semester exams will begin on May 20.

It was unanimously decided in a meeting held under chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat.

Pro Chancellor Main Campus Dr. Abdual Sattar Shah, Pro Vice-Chancellor SU Larr Campus Badin Dr. Khalil Rehman Khambati. Registrar Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jareko, Controller Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Deans of different faculties and heads of academic and administrative departments were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided that required attendance would be mandatory for filling semester examination forms and no examination slips would be issued to the students who failed to submit fees despite being promoted to the next class and would not appear in the examination.

The meeting also decided that the E-portal will be opened till 15th May and examination slips will be issued to the all-male/female students submitting fees in the stipulated time.

