SU To Conduct Trials For Male Badminton Team Selection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

SU to conduct trials for male badminton team selection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced to conduct trials for selection of a male badminton team on November 1.

The selected team will participate in Inter-Universities Badminton Championship 2022-23, the Director sports (Boys) of the university of Sindh informed adding that the trials will be carried out at 10:00 am in Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion.

He advised the students wishing to partake in the trials to appear before the selection committee in a proper kit as per the rules and regulations of the Higher education Commission (HEC) adding that their age should be less than 25 years.

The students have been asked to bring matriculation as well as intermediate certificates, enrollment, university ID card, NIC, COVID vaccination card and two passport-size photographs with them.

