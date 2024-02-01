Open Menu

SU To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Feb 2

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance Counselling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Thursday announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 2

The Director Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said that by observing the day, the academic and administrative staff and students will express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, according to announcement here.

A rally has been arranged in this regard from the University’s Arts Faculty Building, to central library tomorrow at 10:00am which will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, she informed.

She said at the end of the rally, speech ceremony, a minute of silence will be observed to pay tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their relentless decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and support their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

The teachers and students of Sindh University were invited to participate in large number.

