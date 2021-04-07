SU to facilitate students by taking their interviews for scholarship at relevant campuses

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has issued directives of taking interviews of meritorious students at their relevant campuses for need-cum-merit scholarships instead of doing the same at main campus in Jamshoro.

On such directives, the scholarship committee went all the way to Larkana, Naushehro Feroz and Dadu campuses to take interviews from the deserving candidates.

The committee interviewed 76 deserving and talented students in Larkana Campus, 25 in Naushero Feroz and 93 in Dadu Campus.

Similarly, the scholarship committee will take the interviews of 30 deserving students at Mirpurkhas campus and 54 at Laar Campus Badin.

According to Director Students Financial Aid Office, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Dr. Fiza Qureshi, interviews of 28 deserving and talented students will be conducted on April 9 at Thatta Campus, after which she said the recommendations will be formulated and sent to the Vice Chancellor for approval.

Earlier, she said, the students from all the campuses used to come to the main campus to appear before the interview committee for scholarships, but this time, she said the Vice Chancellor directed the committee to visit the campuses itself in this connection.