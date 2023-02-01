SU to grant admissions to candidates in Bachelor Degree Programme under sports quota

The Director of the Boys' Sports University of Sindh Jamshoro on Wednesday announced two days of trials of different sports disciplines from February 7, 2023, for those candidates who applied for admissions in Bachelor Degree Programme under the sports quota

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):The Director of the Boys' Sports University of Sindh Jamshoro on Wednesday announced two days of trials of different sports disciplines from February 7, 2023, for those candidates who applied for admissions in Bachelor Degree Programme under the sports quota.

According to the announcement, trials for hockey, badminton, table tennis, karate, taekwondo, boxing, netball, throw ball and athletics will be conducted at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion of Allama I.I. Campus Jamshoro on February 7, 2023 at 10 a.m.

While on the same day, the trials of the candidates will be held in sports disciplines of basketball, volleyball, and chess at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium of Allama I.

I. Kazi Campus at 10 a.m.

The trials of the candidates in the disciplines of football and cricket will be conducted on February 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion and PCB Cricket Ground Jamshoro respectively.

The candidates under 22 with physical and mental fitness should appeal in proper kits along with CNIC on the scheduled date and time, the Director of Boys Sports advised.