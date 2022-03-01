UrduPoint.com

SU To Hold 3-day Training Workshop On New Trends In Biotechnology From March 7

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

SU to hold 3-day training workshop on new trends in biotechnology from March 7

A 3-day third training workshop on "New Trends and Techniques in Biotechnology" will be started from March 7 at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A 3-day third training workshop on "New Trends and Techniques in Biotechnology" will be started from March 7 at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the inaugural ceremony of the training workshop, which will be attended also by the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Director of the Institute Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafique and other faculty members and administrative officials of the university.

