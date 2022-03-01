SU to hold 3-day training workshop on new trends in biotechnology from March 7

A 3-day third training workshop on "New Trends and Techniques in Biotechnology" will be started from March 7 at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) University of Sindh Jamshoro

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the inaugural ceremony of the training workshop, which will be attended also by the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Director of the Institute Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafique and other faculty members and administrative officials of the university.