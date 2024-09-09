SU to hold academic convocation for 2019-2023 graduates in October

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced that it will hold its Academic Convocation for 2019-2023 graduates in the last week of October 2024.

According to a spokesperson of the University, those graduates who had done their bachelor & masters programs from the University, its campuses and affiliated colleges during 2019 to 2023 are eligible to receive their degrees and medals during the event.

Moreover, the scholars who had completed their MS/ MPhil and PhD degrees from 2019 to 2023 will also be honored in the convocation.

Interested alumni can submit their convocation applications online by visiting the university’s website at https://convocation.usindh.edu.pk/.

The spokesperson informed that the deadline to complete the online application form is September 17, 2024, and graduates who have already received their degrees do not need to pay the degree fees; however, they only need to deposit the convocation fee as per the university’s guidelines. Silver and gold medals will be awarded to position-holding students free of cost during the ceremony, he added.