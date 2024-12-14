SU to hold academic convocation on Dec 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced that its academic convocation for the years 2019-2023 will take place on December 23 and 24, 2024 at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre, located on the university's main campus.

Registered candidates who have applied for their degrees have been urged to attend the convocation on the scheduled dates. The university has made arrangements for the distribution of invitation cards and academic gowns, which can be collected from December 18, 2024 from the Institute of Sindhology.

The distribution timings of gowns are between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Candidates who are unable to collect the items including gowns, caps before the convocation, may also obtain them on the day of the convocation.

Secretary Convocation Professor Dr. Arfana Mallah emphasized the importance of attending the event and encouraged all candidates to adhere to the prescribed schedule.

For any inquiries or additional details, candidates can contact Deputy Registrar General and Coordinator to Secretary Convocation, Mr. Nadeem Butt at 0332-5023478.

