SU to hold Defence Day ceremony, rally on Sep 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Director of the Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University, Jamshoro has announced that a dignified ceremony will be held on September 6, 2024, at the Arts Faculty building grounds to honor the martyrs on Pakistan’s Defense Day.

All the arrangements in this regard have been finalized.

According to the university spokesperson, the ceremony will be presided over by Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Sadique Kalhoro, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University.

Following the ceremony, a rally led by the Vice Chancellor will be held from the Arts Faculty building to the Allama I.I. Qazi Central library.

The event will be attended by Sindh University’s faculty members, students and staff.