SU To Hold Defence Day Ceremony, Rally On Sep 6
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Director of the Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University, Jamshoro has announced that a dignified ceremony will be held on September 6, 2024, at the Arts Faculty building grounds to honor the martyrs on Pakistan’s Defense Day.
All the arrangements in this regard have been finalized.
According to the university spokesperson, the ceremony will be presided over by Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Sadique Kalhoro, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University.
Following the ceremony, a rally led by the Vice Chancellor will be held from the Arts Faculty building to the Allama I.I. Qazi Central library.
The event will be attended by Sindh University’s faculty members, students and staff.
Recent Stories
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kharan holds open court, resolves citizen complaints, vows timely solutions2 minutes ago
-
Dar, Lammy discuss strengthening Pak-UK ties, regional issues2 minutes ago
-
Various officers of Prisons dept reshuffled2 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready to hold unconditional talks with political parties: Rana12 minutes ago
-
60.45 % pass Lahore Board Intermediate exam 202412 minutes ago
-
80,000 people registered for "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program: Azma Bokhari22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police rescue abducted infant, detain two suspects including a woman22 minutes ago
-
"AJK PM expresses gratitude as Pakistan Govt approves Rs19 Billion development projects22 minutes ago
-
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases3 hours ago
-
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation3 hours ago
-
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad3 hours ago
-
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO3 hours ago