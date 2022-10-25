SU to hold LLB 2nd Semester examination from Nov 10

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. DR. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday chaired an important meeting of principals of public and private law colleges affiliated to the varsity to discuss arrangements of 2nd semester of LLB 5-year Programme Examination scheduled to conduct from November 10 to 29, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. DR. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday chaired an important meeting of principals of public and private law colleges affiliated to the varsity to discuss arrangements of 2nd semester of LLB 5-year Programme Examination scheduled to conduct from November 10 to 29, 2022.

According to university spokesman, the meeting also decided to start classes of the 2nd semester after examination from December 2022 to February 2023. It also decided that all the affiliated law colleges will be bound to submit the progress report of continuation of classes to the university by February 15, 2023.

The meeting also agreed to declare the result of second semester examination by the end of January 2023 or the beginning of February 2023.

The meeting constituted a committee consisting of four principals two from each government and private law colleges giving it a mandate to decide whether to opt for winter vacation in December or not.

The meeting resolved that the 3-year LLB programme had ended in 2021 as per the decision of the Pakistan Bar Council, therefore, the colleges which had failed students of the LLB 3-year programme as yet, will have to pay the annual affiliation fee to the university for the smooth conduct of examinations.

On the request of principles, the meeting extended the date for seeking admissions to the LLB 5-year programme for the academic year 2022 by October 28, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the need to compensate the academic loss of the law students enrolled at various public and private affiliated colleges by leaps and bounds He said that the purpose of the meeting was to complete the rest of the work in time, including submitting the examination forms of the 2nd semester batches to the office of the controller examination so that the examination could be started from November 10 without any difficulty.

"This will compensate for the educational loss of the students", he said and added that he was happy to know that more than 70 students of Sindh University's Institute of Law had been appointed as judges and law officers.

He said that affiliated law colleges must implement the 10 percent scholarship rules and provide financial support to poor students, which he termed as "a good omen".

The Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Controller of Annual Examination Prof. Dr. Sirajul Haq Kandhro, Controller of Semester Examination Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui and principals of all the affiliated law colleges were present in the meeting.