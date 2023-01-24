SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) University of Sindh has finalized all arrangements to hold a project exhibition and job fair-2023 tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) University of Sindh has finalized all arrangements to hold a project exhibition and job fair-2023 tomorrow.

According to the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Khalilur Rahman Khoumbati, the exhibition comprised of the projects of students of electronics engineering, telecommunication engineering, information technology and software engineering.

The projects include electronic devices, different software and applications related to mobile phone service and other IT-related inventions, completed by the students with the support of their supervisors.

Besides, inauguration of the project exhibition, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will also inaugurate the job fair 2023 at Faculty of Engineering. The owners, management heads and representatives of various industries and factories have also been invited to attend job fair and offer jobs to the eligible youths by conducting their interviews after inspecting the projects prepared by them.