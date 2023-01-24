UrduPoint.com

SU To Hold Project Exhibition, Job Fair On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:47 PM

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) University of Sindh has finalized all arrangements to hold a project exhibition and job fair-2023 tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) University of Sindh has finalized all arrangements to hold a project exhibition and job fair-2023 tomorrow.

According to the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Khalilur Rahman Khoumbati, the exhibition comprised of the projects of students of electronics engineering, telecommunication engineering, information technology and software engineering.

The projects include electronic devices, different software and applications related to mobile phone service and other IT-related inventions, completed by the students with the support of their supervisors.

Besides, inauguration of the project exhibition, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will also inaugurate the job fair 2023 at Faculty of Engineering. The owners, management heads and representatives of various industries and factories have also been invited to attend job fair and offer jobs to the eligible youths by conducting their interviews after inspecting the projects prepared by them.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Mobile Job All Jobs

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

6 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

4 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

4 minutes ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

4 minutes ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

4 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.