SU to hold solidarity rally to mark Kashmir day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh, Wednesday, announced to hold a rally on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to Director Bureau of STAGS, Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, the rally comprising faculty members, officers, employees and students will be brought out at 10 am on February 5 from Zero Point to Central library. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will lead the rally.