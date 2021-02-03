UrduPoint.com
SU To Hold Solidarity Rally To Mark Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:31 PM

SU to hold solidarity rally to mark Kashmir day

The management of University of Sindh, Wednesday, announced to hold a rally on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

According to Director Bureau of STAGS, Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, the rally comprising faculty members, officers, employees and students will be brought out at 10 am on February 5 from Zero Point to Central library. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will lead the rally.

According to Director Bureau of STAGS, Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, the rally comprising faculty members, officers, employees and students will be brought out at 10 am on February 5 from Zero Point to Central library. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will lead the rally.

