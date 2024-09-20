SU To Hold Speech Contest On October 3
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro is set to host a speech competition in three languages on October 3, 2024.
According to an official statement issued by the Director of the Bureau of STAGS Professor Dr.
Sanober Rehman Shaikh, the event will be held in collaboration with the Bureau of Stags and the Sindhi Department.
The competition, commemorating Latif Day, will take place in the main hall of the Sindhi department at 9:30 a.m.
Students from all departments of the university are invited to submit nominations for participation in the competition, which will be conducted in Sindhi, urdu and English.
