Open Menu

SU To Hold Speech Contest On October 3

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM

SU to hold speech contest on October 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro is set to host a speech competition in three languages on October 3, 2024.

According to an official statement issued by the Director of the Bureau of STAGS Professor Dr.

Sanober Rehman Shaikh, the event will be held in collaboration with the Bureau of Stags and the Sindhi Department.

The competition, commemorating Latif Day, will take place in the main hall of the Sindhi department at 9:30 a.m.

Students from all departments of the university are invited to submit nominations for participation in the competition, which will be conducted in Sindhi, urdu and English.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro October Event All From

Recent Stories

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

2 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

4 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

11 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

13 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 day ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan