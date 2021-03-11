UrduPoint.com
SU To Host Pakistan Inter University Taekwondo Girls Championship

Thu 11th March 2021

SU to host Pakistan Inter University Taekwondo Girls Championship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Director sports (Girls) University of Sindh Jamshoro Mukhtiar Bhatti Thursday informed that Pakistan Inter University Taekwondo Girls Championship will be started from March 29,2021 at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium.

The two days long championship is being organized in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, she informed.

She informed that a meeting of team managers will be held on March 28,2021 in the girls' gymnasium. All managers have been advised to bring the required documents with them during the meeting to finalize the arrangements, she said and added that the players have been asked to bring their costumes as per weather conditions of Jamshoro / Hyderabad.

