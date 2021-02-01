UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:34 PM

SU to issue second provisional merit list of bachelor degree programme on Feb 2tomorrow

The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Monday evening under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has accorded approval to issue the second provisional merit list of Bachelors Degree Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Monday evening under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has accorded approval to issue the second provisional merit list of Bachelors Degree Programme.

After approval granted by the admission committee, the second provisional merit list would be issued on February 2 while the selected students could submit objections if any on February 2 to 3.

Similarly, the final merit list will be issued on February 4. The meeting also decided that the candidates who succeeded in the second merit list will be able to deposit their admission fee from February 8 to February 12 in any designated branch of HBL.

The meeting was attended by Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khumbhati, Dr Saleha Parveen, Dr Zareen Abbasi, Dr Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Dr Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr. Siraj-ul-Haq Kandhro, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Dr. Lachhman Das, Dr. Rafiq Lashari, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti and Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi.

