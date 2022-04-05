HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro will observe the 11th death anniversary of eminent historian, scholar, writer and former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on Wednesday.

In this connection, Dr. N.A. Baloch Chair of University of Sindh has arranged a lecture after fateha at the grave of Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch, where eminent scholars and writers will share their views on the life and struggle of Dr. Baloch.