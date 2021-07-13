SU to organize final seminars of PhD/M.Phil scholars on July 15

The final seminars of two scholars of PhD and M.Phil will be held at Sindh University's main campus, Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The final seminars of two scholars of PhD and M.Phil will be held at Sindh University's main campus, Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to the university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the seminar of PhD scholar of commerce department.

Azeem Akhtar Bhatti will defend his thesis infront of the Supervisor Dr. Ashiq Ali Jhatial and Co-supervisors Dr. Hakim Ali Mahessar and Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon.

Another final seminar of the M.Phil scholar Rabia Lashari of Pharmacology department will also be held on same day at the faculty of Pharmacy in which she would defend her thesis in front of her Supervisor Geeta Kumari and Co-Supervisor Muhammad Akram Khatri.