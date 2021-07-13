UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU To Organize Final Seminars Of PhD/M.Phil Scholars On July 15

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:07 PM

SU to organize final seminars of PhD/M.Phil scholars on July 15

The final seminars of two scholars of PhD and M.Phil will be held at Sindh University's main campus, Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The final seminars of two scholars of PhD and M.Phil will be held at Sindh University's main campus, Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to the university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the seminar of PhD scholar of commerce department.

Azeem Akhtar Bhatti will defend his thesis infront of the Supervisor Dr. Ashiq Ali Jhatial and Co-supervisors Dr. Hakim Ali Mahessar and Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon.

Another final seminar of the M.Phil scholar Rabia Lashari of Pharmacology department will also be held on same day at the faculty of Pharmacy in which she would defend her thesis in front of her Supervisor Geeta Kumari and Co-Supervisor Muhammad Akram Khatri.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Jamshoro Commerce

Recent Stories

Man killed in quarrel during cricket match

37 seconds ago

Commissioner Karachi directs to remove unsafe bill ..

40 seconds ago

Chairman senate condoles death of Hamdan Bugti

41 seconds ago

AJK to have PTI Govt like Gilgit-Baltistan: Dr Sha ..

43 seconds ago

France Urges Its Citizens to Leave War-Ravaged Afg ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan taking interest in Gawadar for boosting ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.