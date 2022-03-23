UrduPoint.com

SU To Organize International Conference On Information And Engineering Technology

March 23, 2022

SU to organize international conference on information and engineering technology

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing the first international conference on information and engineering technology tomorrow at AHS Bukhari Postgraduate Centre Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing the first international conference on information and engineering technology tomorrow at AHS Bukhari Postgraduate Centre Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the inaugural session of the conference while Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Science and Technology Tanzeela Umme Habiba will be the chief guest on the occasion.

