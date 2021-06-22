UrduPoint.com
SU To Organize Int'l Conference On June 24

The University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission would organize a two day long 1st International Conference on "Non-Traditional Security Paradigms of Pakistan: Options and Challenges" on June 24

According to university spokesman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would be the chief guest at the inauguration session of the conference while Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Asim Hussain would attend the session as guest of honour.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the event which would be attended by number of national,international scholars, researchers and experts.

The keynote speakers are from China, Malaysia,Islamabad and Karachi who would chair the sessions and make their speeches on the main theme of the sessions. The scholars would also present their research papers on the second day of the conference and made recommendations at the end of the conference.

