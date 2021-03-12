UrduPoint.com
SU To Organize Pakistan Day Programmes

Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

SU to organize Pakistan Day programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Bureau of Students' Tutorial Guidance Services and Co-Curricular Activities University of Sindh Jamshoro has planned to organize different programmes in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations on March 15 to March16.

According to Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar informed here on Friday that the bureau in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan and Dukhtran-e-Pakistan would organize event to spread national narrative among the youth regarding eradication of terrorism, extremism, hatred and violence from the country.

The event would be organized at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium Arts Faculty Building on March 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. she informed and added that a cultural evening programme would also be organized in the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same venue. On March 16, 2021, she informed that an orientation workshop would be held on single national curriculum at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium at 10 a.m.

More Stories From Pakistan

