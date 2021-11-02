UrduPoint.com

SU To Organize Trials For Female Teams For All Pakistan Girls Inter-University Championship

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:02 PM

The Director Sports (Girls) University of Sindh Jamshoro Mukhtiar Bhatti informed here on Tuesday that trials for selection of female teams for All Pakistan Girls Inter-University Championship 2021-22 will be held on November 4- 5, 2021at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium

She informed that aspiring female students studying in various departments, institutes, centers and affiliated colleges of the University of Sindh can participate in the trials for selection of teams of of badminton, volleyball, football and athletics disciplines.

According to schedule, trials for selections of badminton and volleyball teams will be held on November 4 at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium, while the trials for selection of football and athletics teams will be organized on November 5 at the same place.

The successful female students will represent the University of Sindh in the All Pakistan Inter-University Championship 2021-22 announced by the Higher education Commission Sports Division Islamabad which will kick off on November 15, 2021. The coaching camp of female team of badminton will be held on November 8 and the coaching camp for selected female students for volleyball, football and athletics teams will be organized on November 10 at Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

