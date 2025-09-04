SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (September 5 and 6) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko has issued a notification in this regard, which stated that essential staff will continue to perform their duties as usual.