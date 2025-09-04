Open Menu

SU To Remain Close On Sep 5 & 6 On Account Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (September 5 and 6) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko has issued a notification in this regard, which stated that essential staff will continue to perform their duties as usual.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

21 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

49 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan