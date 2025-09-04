SU To Remain Close On Sep 5 & 6 On Account Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (September 5 and 6) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
The Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko has issued a notification in this regard, which stated that essential staff will continue to perform their duties as usual.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delivers 105 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
SHCC issues alert to private hospitals in view of flood situation11 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities for flood victims in Okara11 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp to provide relief to Flood-Affected communities11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to expand ‘Drug-Free Peshawar’ campaign province-wide11 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Timely, effective justice not only constitutional mandate but also moral responsibility: CJP11 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends massive earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan on PM directions21 minutes ago