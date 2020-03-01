SU to remain closed till March 13 as precautionary measure for Corona virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :In accordance with the announcement by the Government of Sindh regarding precautionary measures with respect to Corona Virus, the University of Sindh, Jamshoro will remain closed till Friday, March 13, 2020.

According to spokesman of University of Sindh, all examinations are hereby postponed. The re-scheduled date will be announced later.