SU To Remain Open Tomorrow Despite District Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SU to remain open tomorrow despite district holiday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro will remain open tomorrow (September 24, 2025) despite the general holiday announced in the district Jamshoro.

According to the university spokesman, the by-election is not being conducted in the outskirts of the University of Sindh or in its nearby constituency, therefore, the University will continue its academic and administrative activities as usual.

