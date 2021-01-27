UrduPoint.com
SU To Reopen Campus From Monday, Decides To Conduct Physical Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

SU to reopen campus from Monday, decides to conduct physical exams

The management of University of Sindh Wednesday decided to reopen varsity from Monday (February 1) and opt for conducting physical examinations on the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Wednesday decided to reopen varsity from Monday (February 1) and opt for conducting physical examinations on the campus. This was unanimously decided in a meeting held at the Senate Hall under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro to mull over starting academic activities and conducting 2nd semester examinations. The meeting was attended by pro-vice chancellors of different campuses, deans of various faculties, directors of institutes and centers, chairpersons of departments and administrative officials. The all four elected syndicate members on teachers' constituency also attended the meeting.The meeting discussed in detail about starting educational activities in Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and its constituent campuses besides that of conducting 2nd semester examinations. It unanimously decided to reopen the university from February 01 as per announcement made by the Federal minister for education.

The meeting was informed that although the cases of coronavirus were significantly reducing in the country, yet the faculty, students and other employees will be bound to fully observe the SOPs after the varsity reopened while the use of face masks in the campus will be mandatory for all the stakeholders in order to protect everyone from the deadly disease.

The meeting unanimously decided that the second semester examinations would be held in different phases, while in the first phase, the 2nd semester exams from students of all batches of final year would be taken so that they might be able to apply for the jobs in the national job market by getting degrees in time. The meeting also decided that the final year students would be asked to come to the campus as soon as the university opens on February 1, 2021 so that they may visit and interact with their teachers before conduct of the final semester examinations and get the required guidance from the faculty members on projects and their theses.On the occasion, a committee consisting of all the deans of faculties and the concerned controller of examinations was constituted and authorized to work out and issue the schedule / timetable of 2nd semester examinations.The meeting also decided to conduct physical seminars and viva voce of M.S/M.Phil and PhD instead of that of online mode of oral examinations.

