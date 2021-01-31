SU to reopen from Feb 1 with strict COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its constituent campuses will reopen for physical teaching from Monday (February 1, 2021), with strict coronavirus SOPs.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto.

According to notification, the heads of all departments have been asked to implement SOPs of COVID-19 and arrange classes as per enrollment in their departments. If need be, the large classes may be split in different sections to make certain that the social distancing is maintained", the notification said.

In the meantime, the students have been advised to fully implement the COVID-19 SOPs in letter & spirit and wear face masks during their stay on the campus.

Those students who feel fever, cold, cough or any other symptoms should inform the heads of their respective departments and avoid to attend the classes, so as to maintain health and safety protocol for themselves and the rest of the society, notification added.