SU To Resume Classes From Aug23

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:41 PM

SU to resume classes from Aug23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh University has announced resumption of the classes with 50 percent strength of the students on rotation basis from August 23.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the students of part II and part IV would be allowed to attend the classes for the first two weeks and the students of part I and part III in the next 2 weeks.

The decision had been taken in the light of the August 18 notification of Universities and Boards Department of Sindh Government.

The teaching faculty would have to submit the record of their vaccination against COVID-19.

The notification stated that compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be ensured and the teachers, staff and students would have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The hostel stay would be allowed to only those students who would be taking classes on the two weeks rotation basis.

The outsiders would be allowed entry in the campus by fully observing the SOPs.

