SU to start academic activities after winter vacations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Sindh would start academic and research activities in all its campuses by January 16, after winter vacations.

According to university spokesman, the management have finalized all the arrangements to restart academic and research activities in main campus Jamshoro as well as Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, MBBS Campus Dadu, Laar Campus Badin, Naushero Feroze, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Larkana campuses.