SU to start Bachelor, Masters degree programmes from December 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Jamshoro would start admissions for Bachelors and Master Degree Programmes from Monday (December 13).

The interested candidates have been advised submit online application through e-portals.

Director admissions Prof. Dr.

Ayaz Keerio informed that students who had secured 25 marks and above in Pre-Entry Test for Bachelor degree programme could complete their online forms and submit the same accordingly, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

According to the announcement, those candidates who want to get admissions to the Master's degree programme should also submit online forms by December 23.