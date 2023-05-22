SU transport section finalizes arrangements to ply buses during campuses' first semester examination

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The transport section of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to ply buses for students from scheduled routes during the first-semester examination to be started in all campuses of the varsity from May 25, 2023.

The Senior Transport Officer Rehmatullah Shar informed here on Monday that the university's buses will be available for candidates from Agriculture Complex, Ali Palace, Shaheed Dairy, Al-Rehman Cottages, Hyderabad Bypass Bridge, Units of Latifabad, Old Campus, Power House, Faculty of education, Faculty of Law, Jamshoro WAPDA Colony, City Gate, Market, Khud-ki-Basti, Kotri, Latif Chowk, Kotri Railway Crossing and Muslim town at scheduled times.