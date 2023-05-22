UrduPoint.com

SU Transport Section Finalizes Arrangements To Ply Buses During Campuses' First Semester Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SU transport section finalizes arrangements to ply buses during campuses' first semester examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The transport section of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to ply buses for students from scheduled routes during the first-semester examination to be started in all campuses of the varsity from May 25, 2023.

The Senior Transport Officer Rehmatullah Shar informed here on Monday that the university's buses will be available for candidates from Agriculture Complex, Ali Palace, Shaheed Dairy, Al-Rehman Cottages, Hyderabad Bypass Bridge, Units of Latifabad, Old Campus, Power House, Faculty of education, Faculty of Law, Jamshoro WAPDA Colony, City Gate, Market, Khud-ki-Basti, Kotri, Latif Chowk, Kotri Railway Crossing and Muslim town at scheduled times.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education WAPDA Agriculture Hyderabad Shar Jamshoro Kotri May Market Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ..

26 minutes ago
 Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Po ..

Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Political Branding and Narrative ..

34 minutes ago
 Leading healthcare experts to explore future of pr ..

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at ..

56 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

1 hour ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.