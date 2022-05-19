UrduPoint.com

SU, UAF Agree To Carry Joint Research Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:00 PM

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

A five member delegation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UEF) led by scientist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif on Thursday called on the Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and exchanged views on research collaboration and other academic developments

According to the university's spokesperson, the delegation working on a research project in search of effective mechanism to eliminate locusts from Sindh and Balochistan termed the University of Sindh as one of the leading Universities in the Country and expressed their interest to work with its faculty members .

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan also had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart. They both agreed to jointly collaborate and carry out research activities, ensure faculty's exchange and hold informative workshops in the days to come.

The two Vice-Chancellors agreed to work together on different research projects, exchange programs and other areas for the benefit of the two universities as well as scholars and students.

