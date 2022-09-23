SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed grief over the death of Director Institute of Commerce Professor Dr Ashique Jhatial and condoled with his family.

In his condolence message on Friday evening, the VC said the services of Dr. Ashique Jhatial to the University of Sindh were valuable, which will always be remembered.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the patience of the family members.