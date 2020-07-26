UrduPoint.com
SU VC Condoles Demise Of Professor's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

SU VC condoles demise of professor's mother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed condolence with Prof. Dr. Rabia Asma Memon of Institute of Plant Sciences over the sad demise of her mother.

In a condolence message issued by University's spokesperson on Sunday, Prof. Burfat also prayed to almighty Allah to rest the soul of Prof. Rabia's mother in the highest realms of heaven and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

