SU VC Condoles With Dr. Ghulam Ali Alana On Demise Of His Wife

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SU VC condoles with Dr. Ghulam Ali Alana on demise of his wife

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :University of Sindh (SU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has condoled with the former Vice Chancellor Dr. Ghulam Ali Alana over the demise of his wife.

In his condolence message, Dr. Muhammad Siddique expressed sympathies with Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

