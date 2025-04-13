Open Menu

SU VC, Director Mirza Qaleech Chair Express Grief On Death Of Mirza Ejaz Baig

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SU VC, Director Mirza Qaleech Chair express grief on death of Mirza Ejaz Baig

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Professor Khalil u Rehman Khambabti and Director Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair Prof. Dr.Nawab Kaka have expressed condolences on the death of Mirza Ejaz Ali Baig, granddaughter of Mirza Kalich Beg.

In his condolence message conveyed to the heirs of Ejaz Baig on Sunday, the Vice Chancellor said that Ijaz Mirza was the grandson of Mirza Qalich Beg and he was the guardian of Qalich Beg's academic legacy.

He was born on September 28, 1944 in Tando Thoro area of Hyderabad.

He said that Ejaz Mirza held the post of Principal, EDOA and other government posts of NGV school Karachi.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

Meanwhile,Prof. Dr. Nawab Kaka, Director of Kalich Bag Chair of Sindh University, expressed grief and sorrow and paid tribute to the deceased for his educational services.

He said that Ijaz Mirza was a hard working person who, despite the engagements of his life, was concerned about protecting Mirza Sahib's scientific treasures and making them available to the general public.

APP/nsm

