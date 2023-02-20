UrduPoint.com

SU VC Distributed Award Letters Among Benazir Scholarship Phase-3 Awardees

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed award letters for Benazir Scholarship Phase-3 among deserving students of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed award letters for Benazir Scholarship Phase-3 among deserving students of the varsity.

According to a university spokesman, Benazir Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship programme offered by the Federal government to financially assist students from lower-income backgrounds who demonstrate academic excellence. The scholarship is named after the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who strongly advocated for education and women's rights.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the scholarship awardees and emphasized the importance of education in promoting economic development and social progress. He said, "Education is the most powerful tool to fight poverty and achieve social mobility. The University of Sindh is committed to providing quality education to all deserving students, regardless of their financial background.

"The Director of the Student Financial Aid Office Prof. Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko highlighted the varsity management efforts to expand access to education and promote research and innovation. The University of Sindh is a hub of academic excellence, research, and innovation, he said and added that the university management was fully committed to expanding access to education and promoting research and innovation to address our society's challenges and contribute to national development.

The scholarship awardees expressed gratitude to the federal government and the varsity management for providing financial assistance to pursue their academic goals. They also shared their academic aspirations and goals for the future, reflecting the transformative power of education in their lives.

