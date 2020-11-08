SU VC distributes certificates among students after completion of 5-day training workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A 5-day training workshop titled "Youth Leadership" was concluded at Sindh University's Area Study Centre (ASC) on Sunday with distribution of certificates to all 36 successful students of department of social work here on Sunday.

Chaired by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the concluding ceremony was attended by the Director ASC Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, Syed Faisal Hyder Shah, Waheed Akber Khaskheli of the social work department, senior programme officer of Community World Service Asia Ross Mehtani, resource person Asif Aqeel and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the role of the students of the social work department would be important to rebuild the society after they were passed out. Therefore, he said they needed to prepare themselves to effectively cope with the challenges of the future.

He said that the students ought to learn all the main languages of the country, having focused on getting command over English lingo so that they might not face any problem while working in rural areas, countryside of Pakistan or even abroad in due course of time.

He emphasized that the students of all departments of the University of Sindh were required to concentrate on learning report writing which he said was indispensable for success in life. He said that the decision to start physical classes was made as per desire of the students enrolled at the University.

"Online classes are not substitute to face-to-face learning; with the start of online classes, I think 15 percent students of the total might have scarcely got some benefit but the rest remained without learning", Dr. Kalhoro said.

He announced to continue holding skill development workshops for the students of other departments in future too.