SU VC Distributes Cheques Among Meritorious, Poor Students

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

A cheque distribution ceremony of EHSAS Scholarship was held at Sindh Uiversity, Laar Campus Badin on Wednesday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony of EHSAS Scholarship was held at Sindh Uiversity, Laar Campus Badin on Wednesday.

University of Sindh Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed cheques among 29 meritorious and poor students.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC stressed the need for effective use of the scholarship amount. Dr.

Kalhoro inspected on-going exams of the first semester in the campus and advised students to observe SOPs and social distance.

He expressed satisfaction over on-going academic activities during the three-day academic model for each class to minimize and curb Covid-19 spread.

Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz, Prof Hayat Kerio and Prof. Abdul Qadir Patoli and other faculty members were also present at the occasion.

