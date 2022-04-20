SU VC distributes cheques among scholars

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Wednesday distributed scholarship cheques among 27 M.Phil and Ph.D scholars in the second phase under Sindh Higher education Commission Indigenous Scholarship programme.

In a ceremony organized by the Directorate of Research and Graduate Studies (DRGS), the Vice Chancellor handed over the scholarship cheques among the deserving meritorious scholars of M.Phil and PhD of various disciplines, the university spokesman informed and added that Sindh Higher Education Commission has released a total amount of Rs 6.3 million under its indigenous scholarship programme for the research scholars asking varsity administration to disburse an amount of Rs 2,30,000 each after selecting them on the need-cum-merit basis.

The scholarship committee interviewed the scholars who applied for the fixed 27 slots and it finalized 13 scholars of M.Phil and 14 of PhD for the award. However, after deducting their remaining admission fees, the cheques were disbursed to the 27 scholars enrolled in various disciplines.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that the maximum facilities and scholarship opportunities are being provided to the students and scholars studying in the University of Sindh so that they could serve the country and the nation after completing their higher studies. The quality research is being conducted in the various disciplines and Sindh University was producing the most M.Phil and PhD, he said.

The Vice Chancellor informed the Sindh government had also released a scholarship amount from its Zakat Fund, which will be disbursed to the deserving pupils very soon. The university had also received scholarship money from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad for 700 deserving students of 2019 and 2020 batches, which will be distributed among them before Eid ul Fitr, he informed and added that a meeting is being held tomorrow in connection with awarding scholarships to 284 under graduates from the Zakat amount provided by the Sindh government.