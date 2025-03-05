SU VC Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Deserving Students
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati distributed scholarship cheques among seven deserving students under a financial assistance initiative supported by Al-Kausar, USA, in collaboration with Idara-e-Khudi here on Wednesday.
According to the university spokesperson, this program seeks to advance higher education by giving financial aid to deserving but meritorious students in need.
In a ceremony held at the university, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbhati personally handed over scholarship cheques to all seven students. The financial assistance provided under this initiative amounted to a total of Rs 324,000.
The recipients Tanveer Ali received Rs 90,000, Mureed Hussain Rs 42,000, Amber Naz Rs 36,600, Sameeullah Rs 44,000, Danish Ali Rs 44,000, Muntazir Mehdi Rs 27,400 and Meer Murtaza Rs 40,000.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati expressed his gratitude to Al-Kausar, USA, and Idara-e-Khudi for their generous contribution towards the educational development of students. He emphasized the significance of such scholarships in fostering academic excellence and assisting students in overcoming financial barriers to achieve their educational goals.
Director Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO) Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko also lauded the efforts of the donor organizations and highlighted the University’s commitment to facilitating similar opportunities for students in the future.
Recent Stories
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among deserving students6 minutes ago
-
Authorities start crackdown on price hike in Khairpur Markets16 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting16 minutes ago
-
DC for best services to people in Dera16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items26 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Pakistani embassy in Bangkok26 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Iftar Dinner Buffets take center stage in Islamabad this Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
RCB to start surveillance on encroachment in bazaars26 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead in encounter36 minutes ago
-
Event held to distribute Ramzan Nighaban Package46 minutes ago
-
Kallar Syedan Police hold rape accused56 minutes ago