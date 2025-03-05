Open Menu

SU VC Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Deserving Students

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati distributed scholarship cheques among seven deserving students under a financial assistance initiative supported by Al-Kausar, USA, in collaboration with Idara-e-Khudi here on Wednesday.

According to the university spokesperson, this program seeks to advance higher education by giving financial aid to deserving but meritorious students in need.

In a ceremony held at the university, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbhati personally handed over scholarship cheques to all seven students. The financial assistance provided under this initiative amounted to a total of Rs 324,000.

The recipients Tanveer Ali received Rs 90,000, Mureed Hussain Rs 42,000, Amber Naz Rs 36,600, Sameeullah Rs 44,000, Danish Ali Rs 44,000, Muntazir Mehdi Rs 27,400 and Meer Murtaza Rs 40,000.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati expressed his gratitude to Al-Kausar, USA, and Idara-e-Khudi for their generous contribution towards the educational development of students. He emphasized the significance of such scholarships in fostering academic excellence and assisting students in overcoming financial barriers to achieve their educational goals.

Director Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO) Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko also lauded the efforts of the donor organizations and highlighted the University’s commitment to facilitating similar opportunities for students in the future.

