Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SU VC Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students Under SESF

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among students under SESF

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed scholarship cheques among 39 male and female deserving students of the varsity under Sindh Endowment Scholarship Fund (SESF).

According to university spokesman, the scholarship cheques among 39 students were distributed under SESF following renewed cases for the year 2019-2020.

Talking to beneficiaries, the vice chancellor asked them to complete their study with dedication and devotion so that they would be able to shoulder future responsibilities and pool their share for the development of the country.

Among others, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon and Director Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Male Jamshoro Thatta Share

Recent Stories

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

11 minutes ago
 Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

41 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.