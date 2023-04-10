SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among students under SESF

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed scholarship cheques among 39 male and female deserving students of the varsity under Sindh Endowment Scholarship Fund (SESF).

According to university spokesman, the scholarship cheques among 39 students were distributed under SESF following renewed cases for the year 2019-2020.

Talking to beneficiaries, the vice chancellor asked them to complete their study with dedication and devotion so that they would be able to shoulder future responsibilities and pool their share for the development of the country.

Among others, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon and Director Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko was also present on the occasion.