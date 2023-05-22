SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among students under SWF Phase-II

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed scholarship cheques among 170 students under the Students' Welfare Fund Phase-II and Flood Affected Fund Scholarship.

According to a university spokesman, the vice chancellor distributed scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 2.5550 million among 170 students including 123 from Khairpur Mirs and Shaheed Benazirabad districts at a ceremony.

According to details, 76 students of Khairpur Mirs district and 47 students of Shaheed Benazirabad district have received scholarship cheques of over Rs. 1.78 million under Flood Affected Fund Scholarship Program while Scholarship cheques of over Rs.

0.793 million were distributed among 47 other students under the Students' Welfare Fund Phase-II.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor advised the beneficiaries to work hard and complete their studies under the supervision and guidance of qualified teachers of the university.

He informed that Sindh Government had approved Rs. 1.5 million scholarships under the Flood Affected Fund Scholarship Program for students of Dadu district, however, the university management has requested to Sindh Chief Minister to enhance the amount from Rs. 1.5 million to Rs. 1.7 million so that the maximum amount could be distributed under this scholarship program.